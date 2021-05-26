UrduPoint.com
Mehidy Hasan Rises To No. 2 In ICC Men's ODI Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka.

Mehidy has advanced three places to reach the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball, International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010.

Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rehman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Rahim's best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018.

Mushfiqur Rahim, player of the match in both ODIs, has moved up four places to a career-best 14th position after scoring 84 and 125.

Mahmudullah has advanced two places to 38th position after his scores of 54 and 41.

For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's haul of three for 44 in the second match has lifted him 11 places to joint-61st along with compatriot PWH de Siva, who too has advanced eight places.

Dhananjaya de Silva (up nine places to 83rd) and Lakshan Sandakan (up nine places to 94th) are among the other bowlers to gain in the latest weekly update that also includes performances in the two-match series between the Netherlands and Scotland.

Scotland batsman Richard Berrington's knock of 41 in the first match of the series played in Rotterdam has lifted him two places to joint-72nd while the Netherlands' opener Max O'Dowd's 102-ball 82 in the same match sees him progress 11 places to 150th.

Scotland's new-ball bowler Alasdair Evans has moved up 10 places to 89th after his five-wicket haul in the second match helped his team draw the series 1-1.

