Inter-Madrasa Games: Swat Qualifies For Football, Cricket And Volleyball Finals
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) In the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasa Games organized by the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the players of Swat showed their best in cricket, volleyball and football and reached the finals of all three Games here on Thursday.
In the first semi-final of the ongoing cricket event of the Madrasa team being played at Islamia College Ground. Swat defeated Hazara by 54 runs and reached the final. Swat won the toss and scored 113 runs for the loss of seven wickets, in which Atta-ul-Rehman scored 37 runs and Bilal 25 runs. Imam and Abdul Rauf dismissed two players.
In response, the Hazara team was dismissed by scoring 59 runs. Yousaf was the outstanding scorer with 15 runs. Bilal and Nauman dismissed four players from Swat. PSB Coaching Center in the first semi-final of the current volleyball in Peshawar, Swat defeated Dera Ismail Khan by 2-0 and reached the final.
In the previous matches, Mardan beat Bannu 25-18 and 25-12, while Peshawar beat Kohat 25-22, 21-25, and lost 25-18. In the same way, in Tahamas Khan Football ground, Swat won the honor of playing in the final by defeating Peshawar by 3-2 in a thrilling match.
Swat players showed their excellent performance by reaching all the three Games finals Cricket, Volleyball and Football. Swat shocked Peshawar by 3-2 in a thrilling match played at Tehmas Khan Football Ground wherein Peshawar took two goals leads at the end of the first session through Inamullah and Sabir Khan on the field attempt.
Swat on the other hand, going down by two goal deficit, managed their position and center striker Yasir netted a fine goal while Babar Ali, Sajjad Khan and Khair Ullah slammed in beautiful goals in the 56th 77th and 89th minute to make the tally 3-2. Thus qualified for the final.
