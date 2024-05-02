Open Menu

Prime Minister Youth Talent Handball League Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Prime Minister Youth Talent Handball League begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Youth Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Provincial League got underway under the aegis of Directorate of sports University of Peshawar at University Campus ground on Thursday.

Secretary Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League in which five teams from as many Regions including Bannu, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar are taking part.

Registrar University of Peshawar Dr. Yurid Ahsan Zia, Director General Sports and President KP Handball Association Bahre Karam, Director Distance education Dr. Noorzada, Ehsanullah from England, Gul Jee and Deputy Director of Youth Arshad Hussain were also present.

The League will continue till May 5, in which two provincial teams will be selected for the national League.

The National League will be played in Peshawar University in the same month. In the opening match, Mardan defeated Swat by 22 goals against 14. Secretary Muhammad Dawood Khan said that the organization of the league is welcome, which will give opportunities to the youth to express their abilities.

He said there is no dearth of talent but such talent should be given proper competition at the grassroots level besides events should be organized at the provincial and national levels. He said that such competitions should be held among educational institutions that will bring out world-class players. He said that the main purpose of educational institutions is character development of students.

APP/ijz/1445

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Swat Mardan Same May From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

46 minutes ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

51 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

57 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports