Inter-Madaris, Persons with Different Abilities Games continue in full swing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Peshawar claimed the badminton standing doubles title in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Persons with Different Abilities Games and Inter-Madaris Games, simultaneous continued at different venues including Hayatabad sports Complex, Peshawar Sports Complex, Tehmas Khan Football Ground and Islamia College cricket Ground here on Thursday.

In the final, Syed Fahad Shah and Asif Khan of Peshawar won the trophy by defeating Imran and Abid of Dera Ismail Khan 21-17, 19-21 and 21-18. Earlier in the semi-final, Abid and Imran defeated islam Din and Asad of Khyber 21-11 and 21-19 while Syed Fahad and Asif Khan qualified for the final by defeating Abdul Wajid and Iqbal 21-16 and 21-18.

In other matches of badminton standing doubles event, Dera Ismail Khan’s Imran and Abid beat Karak Sajid and Abid 15-13 and 15-11, Peshawar’s Syed Fahad and Imran beat Karak Anis and Saber Shah by 15-11 and 15-12

Dir Lower Usman and Kashif beat Javed Khan and Naveedullah of Peshawar by 15-11 and 15-13, while Khyber District Islam Din and Asad defeated Mustafa and Mehardin of Swat by 15-9 and 15-12.

According to the results, Tajmeena won the first place in women’s wheelchair table tennis, Marwah Jannat came second. Both Tajmeena and Marwa played well and gave each other a tough fight.

Marwa and Tajmeena for the first time playing and being part of the Games, played well and exhibited some good shorts which were largely enjoyed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

In the athletic event, Shama, who also got the fastest girls athlete award and won the 100m sprint, also took first position in discus throw, Gulshan won the second place. Karishma, a winner of the 100m wheal-chair race, raced up to the finish point with great efforts, Rana Gul won the second place.

Abdullah Jan won the first place in the men's standing table tennis, Sajjad Raza second, Ahsan Danish first in wheelchair table tennis, Zabih second, Bilal first in wheelchair discus throw, Tahsin second, Ahsan and Sanaullah first in badminton wheelchair team event, Rafatullah and Arif took second place, Shakil took first place in 100m wheelchair race, Mashal Khan took second place, Syed Fahad and Asif took first place in badminton standing team event, Imran and Abid took second place, Peshawar took first place and Mardan took second place in basketball wheelchair.

In women’s archery, Hasina won first, Rana Gul won second, in male archery, Rahmatullah won first, Raheed Shireen won second, Javelin throw wheelchair man Shakil won first, Javed won second, shot put wheelchair man Imran won first position, followed by Mushtaq.