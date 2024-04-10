Open Menu

Mendis, Mathews Move Up In ICC Rankings

Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Mendis, Mathews move up in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis and former captain Angelo Mathews have progressed in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after contributing to their team’s 192-run victory in Chattogram that helped complete a 2-0 win in the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

Kamindu Mendis’s scores of 92 not out and nine have lifted him 18 places to 46th position in the batters’ list while his three-wicket haul in the second innings sees him gain 46 slots and reach 117th position among bowlers, said a press release.

Mathews, who enjoyed a career-high third rank in August 2014, has inched up two places to 25th after scores of 23 and 56. In what is another notable movement for a Sri Lankan batter, Kusal Mendis has progressed three places to 52nd after scoring 93 in the first innings.

In the bowling rankings, Asitha Fernando has moved up seven places to 27th position after a four-wicket haul in the first innings, Vishwa Fernando is up from 43rd to 41st with three wickets in the match and Lahiru Kumara has gone from 46th to 44th after finishing with six wickets in Chattogram.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who scored 54 and 19, has gone up three places to 75th position in the Test batting rankings while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is up from 99th to 88th after a valiant 81 not out in the second innings. Mominul Haque has gained four slots and is in 46th position after scoring 83 runs in his two innings.

Debutant fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has entered the Test bowling rankings in 95th position after grabbing six wickets in the match.

Related Topics

World ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Mominul Haque Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Asitha Fernando Lahiru Kumara August National University From

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

7 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

15 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

15 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

16 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

15 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

15 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

16 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports