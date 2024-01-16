Misbah-ul-Haq century powers golden eagles into the regional semifinals of 24th National Seniors Cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Golden Eagles Team has emerged victorious in the 24th National Seniors Cup (Central Punjab) region and has successfully booked a spot in the regional semifinals of the tournament after defeating Aftab Qarshi side by 23 runs in a match played at Shah Faisal Ground.

Aftab Qarshi after winning the toss invited Golden Eagles into batting first, a communique said here.

The former Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq continued with his sublime run in the tournament and played another impressive knock of 117 runs to back up his consecutive half-centuries in the previous two games of the tournament, the inning included 10 fours and 6 sixes. Adil Nisar & Rizwan Aslam also contributed with their half-centuries to take the team total to 237-4 in the allotted 30 overs. Syed Faraz, Naveed Sufi Muhammad Shoaib and Nadeem Bota took one wicket each.

In reply, Aftab Qarshi remained in the hunt for the most part of their chase but fell short in the end as none of its batsmen managed to go on and play a big knock.

Imran Nazir was the top scorer with his 42 runs knock. Consequently, the side finished its inning on 214-7. Muhammad Rehan & Aqeel Arshad picked two wickets each. Misbah-ul-Haq was declared Player of the Match for his impressive knock.

The matches of 24th National Seniors Cup are ongoing in various cities of the Country with an impressive tally of 144 teams hailing from 41 different cities actively competing in a total of 264 matches. The participating teams are categorized into two major Zones: the Northern Zone and the Southern Zone. The Northern Zone comprises of Central Punjab, South Punjab, North Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi/Kashmir region, and the KPK region. Meanwhile, the Southern Zone consists of Sindh and Balochistan. The tournament started in October 2023 and the National Final of this Cup will be played in March 2024.