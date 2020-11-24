UrduPoint.com
Modern Self-training Machines Installed At Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Modern self-training machines installed at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex

CHARSADDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) ::Modern day self-training machines for three different Games including Tennis, Badminton and Table Tennis were installed in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here Tuesday provision of modern training facilities to youth.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan talking to APP said that Ball Feeder Machine and Pink Pock Self Training Machines along with a shuttle throwing machine in different angles were installed to motivate players in Tennis, Table Tennis and Badminton to get modern day self-training.

He said, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has installed such machines in Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda after Peshawar to train players on modern lines.

The series has been started and such facilities would also be provided to other districts as well.

Tehseen Ullah hailed the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Sports Secretary Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Junaid Khan and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak for providing the machines.

He said such facilities would increase players' capabilities for national and international competitions while new players will also emerge at the grassroots level.

He said that work is underway on the sports ground in Charsadda while Astro turf is also being laid and soon competitions of hockey would be organized on new turf.

With the laying of turf, talented hockey players will emerge at the grassroots level from Charsadda district and other adjoining areas. He said that steps were being taken for the promotion of sports in the district with the strong support of district administration.

