Mohammad Yousuf wants U19 cricketers play aggressive cricket of 1990s

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Head Coach Pakistan U19 Men’s cricket team Mohammad Yousuf has said that he wanted the U19 cricketers to play aggressive cricket and fight till the end at the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Addressing a pre-departure press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, he said the he wanted his young wards to inculcate in themselves the fighting spirit and aggressive style of cricket Pakistan Men’s cricket team was known for in the 90s, adding that he wanted these young U19 cricketers to be aggressive without being abusive in sledging.

Pakistan U19 Men’s cricket team is due to leave on Saturday to take part in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 to be played in South Africa between January 19 and February 11, 2024.

“Aggression is missing in our teams at all levels", adding that "cricketers must treat their opponents as adversaries on the field during the 100 overs of the match, irrespective of the opposition,” the former stylish Pakistan batsman said.

However, he said that the U19 World Cup squad was immensely talented and he expected these young cricketers to do well at the ICC Marquee event. About performance of the team in the recently concluded Asia Cup, he said he was very happy with the team’s showing in the tournament, adding that the team stumbled in the semi-final against UAE U19 due to over-confidence. The Head coach said he was working with the team and, expressed the hope, these young U19 cricketers will do well at the whorl's largest stage.

Mohammad Yousuf said that U 19 and the junior cricket is the area where great players can work on the technique of the young budding cricketers, adding that it is difficult to re-model a player’s technique after he has matured and selected in the national team.

Coaches in the region have a greater responsibility in harnessing skills and fitness of young players, adding that the coaches from the regions will be invited to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a workshop in order to remind them of their responsibilities.

“The U 19 coaching staff should also visit the region and watch the players in action, so that they have a first-hand knowledge of the skills of the cricketers and manage a larger pool of players,” the head Coach U 19 team said.

On selection, he said score-sheet should not be the only criterion of selection of a player, adding that lack of form should not kill a potential candidate. He said a player should not miss selection for being out-of-form or lack in technique.

On T 20 cricket, the former batting great said T 20 cricket earns money but produces mediocre cricketers, adding that the cricket clubs and regions should ban T 20 cricket at the U 19 level in order to promote longer version of cricket in the country.

He said the T 20 platform of Pakistan Super League (PSL) should be used to earn money but this revenue should be invested on the promotion and strengthening of U 19 cricket like our neighboring country did. Mohammad Yousuf was of the view that the T20 cricket was not capable of producing cricketers, adding that the greats like Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Inzimam ul Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younus never played T 20 cricket in their careers.

Mohammad Yousuf said the three-day cricket should be promoted at the district level or the 55 over league of the English Cricket Board (ECB) may also be replicated at the junior level.

He said Saim Ayub was rightly picked over his performances in all formats of the game, adding that it was imperative to provide him ample opportunities once he has been pushed into the test cricket.

Mohammad Yousuf hailed the PCB for picking indigenous coaching staff including former cricketing greats at all levels, adding that this would help harness skills of the players in a better way. However, he believed that the former legends must fully immerse themselves in the coaching job.