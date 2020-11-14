(@fidahassanain)

Bopara made 4o while Tanvir’s late cameo pushed Sultans to 141 runs against Karachi Kings in Karachi National Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Multan Sultans set the target of 142 for Karachi Kings in the first playoff match in National Stadium on Saturday (today).

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Bopara made 40 runs while Tanvir late cameo pushed Sultan to 141.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss but decided to bowl first in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Following Covid-19, it is the first match of PSL-V which is being played without spectators in the ground.

Strict measures have been made for the safety and protection of the players.

The first PSL match was played with the gap of eight months since global pandemic hit the country in March, 2020.

Cricinfo reported that the winner of the Qualifier would confirm a berth in the much-anticipated final, to be played on November 17, while the losing team would await the winner of the Eliminator 1 – to be played between Qalandars and Zalmi – in the Eliminator 2, which is scheduled for Sunday evening.

The loser of the Qalandars-Zalmi game will be eliminated. All four squads in the playoffs have been rejigged with international and local stars joining the sides and all aiming to guide their franchises to glory.