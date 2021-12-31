Murad Ali wins 'All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament'

International Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and current national junior champion Iljah Tariq of Balochistan clinched the Men and Women Single titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament played here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :International Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and current national junior champion Iljah Tariq of Balochistan clinched the Men and Women Single titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament played here at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Friday.

Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on this occasion. President Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Chudhry, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Haji Amjad Khan, District Sports Officer Charsadda and Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, Secretary PBF Raja Azhar Mehmood, international coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah, players and spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed final matches of the Men and Women Singles.

Murad Ali, who is the current national champion, recorded a thumping victory against his strong rival Awais Zahid of Pakistan Wapda in the one-sided affairs, the score was 21-12 and 21-16. Murad Ali played well and did not give much room to Owais Zahid to strike back.

In the Women singles Iljah Tariq of Balochistan recorded victory luckily against Mahoor Shehzad as the latter was injured during the final match and was retired hurt. In the women singles final Mahoor Shahzad won the first game easily by the score 21-6 and in the 2nd game she injured and retired hurt at the score of 15-8. Mahoor slipped instantly while taking a net short and thus due to injury she came out of the court, leaving Iljah Tariq as the winner.

In the Boys and Girls U13 category Najam Al-Saqib of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sarwat Fatima of Balochistan recorded victories by winning the titles. In the boys U-13 final, Najam Al-Saqib defeated Muhammad Suleiman of Islamabad 21-13 and 21-11 while in the girls U13 singles Sarwat Fatima of Balochistan defeated Khakla Zaman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21-1 and 21-2 to clinch the title.

In the Men's doubles Raja Muhammad Hasnain (PB) & Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-16. In the semi-final Raja Hassnain and Raja Haider defeated Abuzar Rasheed and Amir Saeed by 2-0, the score was 21-17 and 21-16 and in the second semi-final Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar defeated Awais Zahid and Muhammad Ali Larosh of Wapda by 2-1, the score was 18-21, 21-17 and 21-19.

Women Doubles Final In the Women doubles Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) and Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-13.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Najam Al-Saqib defeated Khazeema Shehzad of Punjab 21-13 and 21-11, Muhammad Salman of Islamabad defeated Hasnain Farid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21-15 and 21-18, Khakla Zaman defeated Marha Farhan of Sindh. In the semi-finals of the Men singles Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Owais Zahid of WAPDA reached the final of the men's singles event. Murad defeated Amir Saeed in the first semi-final and Awais Zahid recorded victory against Muqeet Tahir of Wapda in the second semi-final.

In the women's singles semifinals, WAPDA's Mahoor Shehzad defeated Sindh's Palwasha Bashir 21-8, 21-15, Balochistan's Alja Tariq defeated WAPDA's Bashari Qayyum 22-20, 21-4 in the women's doubles semifinals, Palwasha Bashir and Saima Waqas of WAPDA defeated Sehra Akram and Huma Javed of WAPDA 21-16 and 21-6 while Mahur Shehzad and Ghazala Siddique of WAPDA defeated Zubaira islam of SNGPL and Bushra Qayyum of WAPDA 21-14, 15-21 and 21-8 to qualify for the final.

