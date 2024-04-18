Open Menu

National Team Determined For Good Performance Against New Zealand: Babar Azam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:17 AM

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam



RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) The national cricket team captain Babar Azam said that the performance of all players formed the basis of the team, and they would present a good performance against the New Zealand.

Babar Azam said that before the World Cup, they played twelve matches, they would try to complete their preparations during these matches, they changed many things, they would try to bring further improvement in the game.

He said that they would take a good team for the World Cup, they would try to give opportunities to young players, different combinations would be tested in this series in batting and bowling.

“The things would become clearer in the series against Ireland and England, I try to stay happy, but I am human,” he said.

He also said that their batting is becoming strong, Usman Khan, Irfan Niazi would be played, their batting would go up to eighth or ninth position, senior players are very happy about the arrival of young players.

