National Team Determined For Good Performance Against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 11:17 AM
He also said that their batting is becoming strong, Usman Khan, Irfan Niazi would be played, their batting would go up to eighth or ninth position.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) The national cricket team captain Babar Azam said that the performance of all players formed the basis of the team, and they would present a good performance against the New Zealand.
Babar Azam said that before the World Cup, they played twelve matches, they would try to complete their preparations during these matches, they changed many things, they would try to bring further improvement in the game.
He said that they would take a good team for the World Cup, they would try to give opportunities to young players, different combinations would be tested in this series in batting and bowling.
“The things would become clearer in the series against Ireland and England, I try to stay happy, but I am human,” he said.
He also said that their batting is becoming strong, Usman Khan, Irfan Niazi would be played, their batting would go up to eighth or ninth position, senior players are very happy about the arrival of young players.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
More Stories From Sports
-
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield11 hours ago
-
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups12 hours ago
-
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash12 hours ago
-
Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round12 hours ago
-
Karachi, Lahore, Quetta win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thursday13 hours ago
-
Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham13 hours ago
-
Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations on Thursday14 hours ago
-
Osaka beaten in first round in Rouen on clay return14 hours ago
-
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam15 hours ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson16 hours ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson17 hours ago