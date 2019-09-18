UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Women Tennis Tournament From Sep 25

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:58 PM

National Women Tennis Tournament from Sep 25

The National Tennis Tournament for women, organized by Subh-e-Nau would be held here at the newly developed hard courts of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) from September 25 to 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The National Tennis Tournament for women, organized by Subh-e-Nau would be held here at the newly developed hard courts of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) from September 25 to 29.

Women tennis players from across the country would have a chance to participate in the championship sponsored by residential Project, 'Eighteen' which aims to highlight the importance of women in sports, said a press release issued here.

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau Mrs. Shahida Kausar Farooq said the event, aims in the promotion of female tennis players in the country.

Giving details about the tournament, Mrs. Shahida said there would be six different categories including Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10 in the event.

The prize money would be Rs 200,000 while outstation players would also be given daily allowances. Junior players would also receive economy class train fares as per PTF rules, shesaid.

She said the goal of the tournament was to allow female players from across the country to exhibit their athletic skills and engage in the game of tennis on a large platform.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Money September Women Event From

Recent Stories

S.Korea's foreign currency deposit grows on strong ..

42 seconds ago

Firdous lauds media role in highlighting Kashmir i ..

43 seconds ago

Sri Lanka optimistic about saving Pakistan tour

45 seconds ago

Rouhani Describes Saudi Aramco Attack as Houthis' ..

4 minutes ago

Three killed in Venice offshore racing accident in ..

4 minutes ago

2.76 million adults literate under NCHD 'Adult Lit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.