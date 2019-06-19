UrduPoint.com
New Zealand V South Africa World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

New Zealand v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday: South Africa Q.

de Kock b Boult 5 H. Amla b Santner 55 F. du Plessis b Ferguson 23 A. Markram c Munro b De Grandhomme 38 R. van der Dussen not out 67 D. Miller c Boult b Ferguson 36 A. Phehlukwayo c Williamson b Ferguson 0 C.

Morris not out 6 Extras 11 (lb7, 4w) Total (six wickets, 49.0 overs) 241 Did not bat: K. Rabada, Imran Tahir, L.

Ngidi Fall of wickets: 1-9 (De Kock), 2-59 (Du Plessis), 3-111 (Amla), 4-136 (Markram), 5-208 (Miller), 6-218 (Phehlukwayo) Bowling: Henry 10-2-34-0; Boult 10-0-63-1 (1w); Ferguson 10-0-59-3 (3w); De Grandhomme 10-0-33-1; Santner 9-0-45-1 New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Match reduced to 49 over per side due to wet outfield Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

