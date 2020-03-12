- Home
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:41 PM
The National Hockey League (NHL) said it was holding consultations with medical experts over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and would update the status of the season on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The National Hockey League (NHL) said it was holding consultations with medical experts over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and would update the status of the season on Thursday.
On late Wednesday, the National Basketball Association said it had decided to suspend the season over the COVID-19 outbreak.
The decision was made after a player of the Utah Jazz had preliminarily tested positive for the disease.
"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus ... The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow," the league said in a statement on late Wednesday.