NHL Says Holding Consultations With Medical Experts, To Update Season's Status On Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:41 PM

NHL Says Holding Consultations With Medical Experts, to Update Season's Status on Thursday

The National Hockey League (NHL) said it was holding consultations with medical experts over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and would update the status of the season on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The National Hockey League (NHL) said it was holding consultations with medical experts over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and would update the status of the season on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, the National Basketball Association said it had decided to suspend the season over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was made after a player of the Utah Jazz had preliminarily tested positive for the disease.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus ... The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow," the league said in a statement on late Wednesday.

