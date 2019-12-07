Olympic Summit Demands 'Toughest Sanctions' Over Moscow Lab Data Manipulation

Olympic Movement leaders have called for strict sanctions to be imposed on those who tampered with data at the Moscow anti-doping lab, during the Olympic Summit in Lausanne on Saturday

The doping data is said to appear to have been manipulated before it was transferred to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in January 2019 as part of a deal that saw Russia reinstated last year.

"It was agreed that this was an attack on sport and that these actions should lead to the toughest sanctions against those responsible," the statement published by the International Olympic Committee read.

The summit participants also expressed serious concerns over the growing politicization of sport, such as boycotts, resistance by organizers to raise certain flags at ceremonies and the withholding of visas to athletes.

"The growing politicisation of sport prevents events... from realising their mission. All the participants restated their determination to convince governments to respect the political neutrality of the Olympic Movement," they said.