- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Overseas training for softball players will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed
Overseas Training For Softball Players Will Be Sponsored By Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Omar Saeed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Combaxx Sports, an international brand of sports equipment has said that softball is becoming the favourite sport of the youth in the country
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Omar Saeed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Combaxx Sports, an international brand of sports equipment has said that softball is becoming the favourite sport of the youth in the country.
He our organization will do its best to improve the infrastructure of this sport in Pakistan and for the welfare of the players.
As a technical partner, every year Combaxx Sports will sponsor two athletes (one male and one female) nominated by the Softball Federation of Pakistan for training abroad.
He expressed these views on the occasion of a meeting with the delegation led by Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, Senior Vice President of the Federation Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, Vice Presidents Farah Saeed, Tehmina Asif, Dr. Hina Jamshed, Abdul Wahab Sultan, Director of Siccotel and Muhammad Zubair Macha, General Manager of Compaxx Sports were also present on the occasion.
CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed said that we want to see sports flourishing in the country and we wish that softball players, like other sports, can get world-class equipment in their country.
Combaxx Sports will provide scholarships to 5 deserving softball players every month by providing financial support in addition to an annual awards ceremony for players who have won medals for Pakistan at the national and international levels and a women's sports event will also be sponsored every year.
President of the Federation Asif Azeem said that becoming a technical partner of Combaxx Sports, coming forward to sponsor the players is a welcome process and an honour for the softball federation.
This will not only provide the talented players with world-class training and coaching opportunities in foreign countries but also provide financial support and encouragement to the deserving players by giving them monthly financial help as well.
Recent Stories
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..
Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse
Training workshop on environmental protection held
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16
AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura
Four killed over old enmity
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores6 minutes ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for ex-Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax32 minutes ago
-
Karachi Kings grab third win of PSL 92 hours ago
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Qalandars tonight2 hours ago
-
NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium2 hours ago
-
Citizens asked to use alternate routes during PSL matches2 hours ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final3 hours ago
-
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton3 hours ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax3 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 94 hours ago
-
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium5 hours ago
-
FIH-IOC unveil hockey schedule at Paris 20245 hours ago