Overseas training for softball players will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Omar Saeed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Combaxx Sports, an international brand of sports equipment has said that softball is becoming the favourite sport of the youth in the country.

He our organization will do its best to improve the infrastructure of this sport in Pakistan and for the welfare of the players.

As a technical partner, every year Combaxx Sports will sponsor two athletes (one male and one female) nominated by the Softball Federation of Pakistan for training abroad.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a meeting with the delegation led by Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, Senior Vice President of the Federation Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, Vice Presidents Farah Saeed, Tehmina Asif, Dr. Hina Jamshed, Abdul Wahab Sultan, Director of Siccotel and Muhammad Zubair Macha, General Manager of Compaxx Sports were also present on the occasion.

CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed said that we want to see sports flourishing in the country and we wish that softball players, like other sports, can get world-class equipment in their country.

Combaxx Sports will provide scholarships to 5 deserving softball players every month by providing financial support in addition to an annual awards ceremony for players who have won medals for Pakistan at the national and international levels and a women's sports event will also be sponsored every year.

President of the Federation Asif Azeem said that becoming a technical partner of Combaxx Sports, coming forward to sponsor the players is a welcome process and an honour for the softball federation.

This will not only provide the talented players with world-class training and coaching opportunities in foreign countries but also provide financial support and encouragement to the deserving players by giving them monthly financial help as well.