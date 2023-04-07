Close
Pak Cricket Team Management For New Zealand Series Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Pak cricket team management for New Zealand series announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the Player Support Personnel of the Pakistan men's team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the Player Support Personnel of the Pakistan men's team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand: Rehan ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing.

Series schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm): 14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore 15 Apr � 2nd T20I, Lahore 17 Apr � 3rd T20I, Lahore 20 Apr � 4th T20I, Rawalpindi 24 Apr � 5th T20I, Rawalpindi 27 Apr � 1st ODI, Rawalpindi 29 Apr � 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi 3 May � 3rd ODI, Karachi5 May � 4th ODI, Karachi7 May � 5th ODI, Karachi

