Pakistan Hockey Federation condoles death of mother of former Olympian Kamran

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd)) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of mother of former hockey Olympian Kamran Ashraf.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, they prayed "May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give them and their family strength to bear the huge loss".