Pakistan Shaheens-Zimbabwe ODI series begins Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The ODI series between Pakistan Shaheens and Zimbabwe Select would kick off on Wednesday at the Harare sports Club in Harare.

After a dominant performance in the two four-day matches, where Pakistan Shaheens emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win over Zimbabwe A, they were now geared up for the limited-overs action, said a press release.

The six 50-over matches would be played at the Harare Sports Club from May 17 to 27.

The 16-member Shaheens squad includes eight players who have already represented Pakistan in international cricket. Besides the eight international players, Shaheens would be hoping left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz to replicate his red-ball form in the white-ball series. He took 15 wickets across the two four-day matches, including 11 wickets in the first game at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe.

In the batting department, Shaheens would be banking on Haseebullah, Mohammad Huraira and Omair Bin Yousuf who all struck centuries in the two four-dayers.

With the inclusion of Saim Ayub, who recently represented Pakistan in eight T20Is, the Shaheens have added more depth to their batting lineup.

Saim's presence is expected to bolster their batting order and provide stability in critical junctures of the game.

Saim Ayub said, "Representing the Pakistan men's team in T20Is has been an incredible experience, and I'm thrilled to bring that valuable experience to the Shaheens for this 50-over series against Zimbabwe Select.

"I'm looking forward to the series with great anticipation. We have performed well in the four-day matches, but this is a new series and we respect Zimbabwe as opponents.

Pakistan Shaheens- Imran Butt (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Player Support Personnel- Aizaz Cheema (coach), Imran Abbas (manager), Abdul Rehman (team consultant), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Muhammad Asad (physiotherapist) and Faisal Rai (team analyst). Pakistan Shaheens and Zimbabwe Select would play ODIs on May 17, 21, 23, 25 and 27, respectively.