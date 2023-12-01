Pakistan squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup

The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir on Friday announced the 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the eight-team Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U 19 Asia Cup 2023 due to be held between December 8 to 17 in Dubai, UAE

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir on Friday announced the 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the eight-team Asian cricket Council (ACC) U 19 Asia Cup 2023 due to be held between December 8 to 17 in Dubai, UAE.

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U19 team in the home series against Sri Lanka and the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the tournament.

Pakistan U19 are placed in Group A alongside Afghanistan U19, India U19 and Nepal U19. They will play their first match of the tournament against Nepal on 8 December followed by games against India and Afghanistan on 10 and 12 December respectively.

Prior to the selection of the squad, the Pakistan U19 probables had assembled for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi since 24 November.

The 15-member squad will now depart to Dubai on 6 December.

Pakistan U19 squad - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Non-Travelling Reserves – Ahmad Hassan, Aimal Khan, Obaid Shahid and Zulkifal

Support staff: Shoaib Muhammad (Team Manager), Muhammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach) Hafiz Naeem-Ul-Rasool (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst), Imran Ullah (Trainer), Muhammad Arslan (Media and Digital Manager)