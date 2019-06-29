Pakistan V Afghanistan World Cup Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez 11 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:53 PM
Completed scoreboard in the Pakistan v Afghanistan World Cup match in Leeds on Saturday
Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard in the Pakistan v Afghanistan World Cup match in Leeds on Saturday: Afghanistan Rahmat Shah c Babar b Imad 35 Gulbadin Naib c Sarfaraz b Shaheen 15 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Imad b Shaheen 0 Ikram Alikhil c Hafeez b Imad 24 Asghar Afghan b Shadab 42 Mohammad Nabi c Amir b Riaz 16 Najibullah Zadran b Shaheen 42 Samiullah Shinwari not out 19 Rashid Khan c Fakhar b Shaheen 8 Hamid Hassan b Riaz 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 7 Extras: (lb8, w10) 18 Total: (nine wkts, 50 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Naib), 2-27 (Shahidi), 3-57 (Shah), 4-121 (Asghar), 5-125 (Alikhil), 6-167 (Nabi), 7-202 (Najibullah), 8-210 (Rashid), 9-219 (Hassan) Bowling: Imad 10-0-48-2; Amir 10-1-41-0 (1w); Shaheen 10-0-47-4 (4w); Hafeez 2-0-10-0; Riaz 8-0-29-2 (4w); Shadab 10-0-44-1 (1w) Pakistan Fakhar Zaman lbw b Mujeeb 0 Imam-ul-Haq st Alikhil b Nabi 36 Babar Azam b Nabi 45 Mohammad Hafeez c Shahidi b Mujeeb 19 Haris Sohail lbw b Rashid 27 Sarfaraz Ahmed run out 18 Imad Wasim not out 49 Shadab Khan run out 11 Wahab Riaz not out 15 Extras: (b1, lb4, w5) 10 Total: (seven wkts, 49.
4 overs) 230 Did not bat: Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Fakhar), 2-72 (Imam), 3-81 (Babar), 4-121 (Hafeez), 5-142 (Sohail), 6-156 (Sarfaraz), 7-206 (Shadab) Bowling: Mujeeb 10-1-34-2; Hassan 2-0-13-0; Naib 9.4-0-73-0 (1w); Nabi 10-0-23-2; Rashid 10-0-50-1 (3w); Shinwari 8-0-32-0 (1w) result: Pakistan won by three wickets Man-of-the-match: Imad Wasim Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)