Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

Nida Dar, with her 59 runs against 88 balls, led Pakistan to a strong position against Australia in Brisbane today.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2023) Pakistan made 160 for eight in the first of three ICC Women's Championship ODIs against Australia at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

Australia won the toss and decided to field first in the first ODI against Pakistan.

However, Pakistani players could not stay constant on the crease except Nida Dar whose 50 led the team to a bit a strong position.

Bismah stayed on the crease and faced pressure in a bid to make partnership with Dar strong to make a good target.

It is the first ODI while the second ODI scheduled on Wednesday, 18 January is also at the same venue, while the third ODI will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on Saturday, 21 January.

The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is to be played from 24 to 29 January in Sydney, Hobart and Canberra. Before coming to Australia, the women’s team held their practice camps in Lahore and Karachi where they also featured in various intra-squad matches.

Pakistan ODI squad for Australia series:

Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.

Traveling Reserves: Aimen Anwar and Javeria Khan

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach and interim head coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Yasir Malik (strength and conditioning coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media and digital content manager) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

Australia series Itinerary

16 January – First ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

18 January – Second ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

21 January – Third ODI at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

24 January – First T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

26 January – Second T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

29 January – Third T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra