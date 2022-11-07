LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Nida Dar has been declared the ICC Women's Player of the Month thanks to her sensational form in their Women's Asia Cup campaign.

Virat Kohli claims the ICC Men's Player of the Month following a series of star performances as India charged their way to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi finals as The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for October.

For her key contributions to Pakistan's semi-final surge in the Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Nida Dar takes home the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October.

Scoring 145 valuable runs at an average of 72.50 during the month and taking eight key wickets, the influential all-rounder underlined her importance to the Pakistan cause despite falling short in the knockout stages.

Among the highlights she enjoyed during October, Dar was sensational in the historic victory over India in Sylhet. Batting first, she arrived to the crease at 33 for three, before powering 56 not out to take them to a competitive score of 137. She then went on to star with the ball, taking the key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as the eventual tournament winners fell short in dramatic fashion.

Dar claims her inaugural ICC Women's Player of the Month win by edging out Indian duo Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during their winning Women's Asia Cup triumph.

On winning the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October, Dar commented: "It was great to be nominated for the award, and to win it is very special to me. I wish we could have won the Women's Asia Cup, but I am happy that we as a team are performing, and the recent series win against Ireland at home shows the commitment the girls are putting into their game.

"I take great pride in representing my country and my aim is to contribute in my team winning as much as I can." Former Netherlands and Australia international and member of the voting panel Dirk Nannes added: "Nida was in superb form throughout the month with bat and ball and has been a consistent figure for Pakistan women for some time.

"A focal point in the Pakistan bowling attack, she continues to be an important player for them, and she richly deserves to be the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October." Fans can continue to vote every month for their favourite male and female cricketers across all formats of international cricket as part of the ICC Player of the Month initiative by registering at www.icc-cricket.com/awards.

Both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among mediarepresentatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans registered aticc-cricket.com.