PCB Introduces Season Passes For Weekday HBL PSL 8 Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2023 | 08:42 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced details of ticket prices for the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced details of ticket prices for the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Online tickets for the Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be available online on Saturday at 1100 and fans can visit cricket.bookme.pk to book their tickets. Physical tickets will also be available to the fans during the course of the tournament from the box offices at the four venues. Tickets for the Rawalpindi and Lahore matches will go on sale in due course.

Tickets for the tournament opener between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 title winners Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on 13 February have been set at PKR6,000 for the VIP enclosures, PKR3,000 for Premium, PKR2,000 for First Class and PKR1,000 for General.

Ticket prices for the 15 February Multan Sultans versus Quetta Gladiators match have been set for PKR2,900 (VIP), PKR1,900 (Premium), PKR950 (First Class) and PKR650 (General), while ticket prices for the remaining three matches featuring the home side have been fixed at PKR4,000 (VIP), PKR2,000 (Premium), PKR1,500 (First Class) and PKR1,000 (General).

For the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices have been set at PKR2,900 (VIP), PKR1,900 (Premium), PKR950 and PKR650 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

For Sunday, 19 February, mouth-watering match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, ticket prices have been fixed at PKR5,000 for the VIP enclosures, PKR3,000 for the Premium, PKR2,000 in First Class and PKR1,000 in General. For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, 26 February, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices have set for PKR4,000 (VIP), PKR2,000 (Premium), PKR1,500 and PKR1,000 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

The PCB, for the first time, have introduced discounted season passes, which will cover weekday matches. This is to encourage cricket fans and families to purchase cheaper tickets to attend the matches and watch in action some of best shortest format cricketers vying for the biggest price in Pakistan cricket.

Season pass for the four Multan matches (excluding the opener) has been set for PKR16,830 (VIP), PKR9,630 (Premium), PKR5,715 (First Class) and PKR3,555 (General).

Likewise, season pass for the five Karachi matches on 16, 20, 21, 23 and 24 February, has been fixed at PKR13,050 (VIP), PKR8,550 (Premium), PKR4,275 (First Class) and PKR2,925 (General).

The PCB has also confirmed one ticket can be purchased on one CNIC. For those who do not have CNIC, they can purchase the tickets using the passport, while those under the age of 18 will require B-Form. All spectators will be required to bring the government-issued ID through which they have bought the tickets.

ENCLOSURE NAMES: Multan VIP � Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood Premium � Zaheer Abbad, Javed Miandad First Class � Elahi, Wasim Akram General � Hanif Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed Karachi VIP - Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad Premium - Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim AkramFirst Class Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani, Zaheer AbbasGeneral - Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari

