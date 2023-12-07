Open Menu

PCB Official Calls On Secretary Sports KP, Discuss Promotion Of Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Head of the Scrutiny Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arbab Altaf Hussain on Thursday called on Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and discussed in detail various steps taken by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf for the promotion of cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

They discussed in detail ways and means for the promotion of club cricket particularly on the condition and future prospects of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Both parties reviewed the challenges and opportunities surrounding the stadium, addressed concerns, and explored ways of improvement. The fate of Hayatabad Sports Complex Cricket Ground, a facility that plays an important role in nurturing local talent and providing a platform to aspiring cricketers, Secretary Sports assured him due efforts for the completion of two important venues so that international matches could also be organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary held constructive discussions on ways to enhance the facilities and infrastructure, ensuring that they are up to modern standards. The meeting emphasized the determination of both PCB and KP Sports Department to cooperate in uplifting the cricket scene in the province. He stressed the need for strategic planning and concerted efforts to overcome the current challenges.

Arbab Altaf Hussain expressed optimism about the outcome of the meeting, recognizing the importance of open communication and cooperation between cricket officials and regional sports departments. “We will continue to work together to promote cricket culture and address identified issues,” he added.

He told APP that steps have been taken by Junaid Zia, Director Domestic, and Nadeem Khan, National High Performance coach in order to extend facilities to the youth of KP so that they could come up at national and international levels.

