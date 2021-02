PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) U16 National One-Day Tournament, High Performance department's final event of the 2020-21 season, will be held in Rawalpindi from 13-23 February

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) U16 National One-Day Tournament, High Performance department's final event of the 2020-21 season, will be held in Rawalpindi from 13-23 February.

The squads will assemble in Rawalpindi on 6 February and following training and practice sessions from 7-12 February at the Ayub Park Cricket Ground, will go head to head in a single-league 45-over-a-side tournament from 13 February, said a spokesman for the PCB here on Monday.

The top-two sides will feature in the final at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 23 February with the winning side receiving PKR350,000, while the runners-up collecting PKR250,000 he said.

" As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all players will require negative tests in their home towns and will then need another negative result after checking-in in a hotel before being allowed to train, practice and integrate with fellow cricketers.

" Player born or after 1 September 2004 are eligible to participate in the 16-match tournament. The squads have been finalised following open trials held at 18 different venues of the country, details of which were announced on 12 November via a media release, which is available here".

Event schedule: 13 Feb Balochistan-Sindh, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Central Punjab-Southern Punjab, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawal Cricket Ground 15 Feb Balochistan-Southern Punjab,Pindi Cricket Stadium; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Sindh, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Northern-Central Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground 17 Feb Balochistan-Northern, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Sindh-Southern Punjab, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Central Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground 19 Feb Balochistan-Central Punjab, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Northern-Sindh, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Southern Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground 21 Feb Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Central Punjab-Sindh, Ayub Park Cricket Ground; Northern-Southern Punjab, Rawal Cricket Ground 23 Feb � Final (top two teams), Pindi Cricket Stadium Squads Balochistan - Abdul Saboor (Pishin), Adil Ahmed Khan (Quetta), Aimal Khan Davi (Quetta), Anwar Shah (Naushki), Duniya Khan (Loralai), Ehsan Ullah (Loralai), Ikram Ullah (Quetta), Inam Ullah (Quetta), M.Junaid (Khuzdar), M.Qasim (Quetta), Mohsin Ali (Lasbela), Noor Ul Bashar (Zhob), Sajjad Khan (Loralai), Shahid Ali (Jaffarabad), Uzaifa Gul (Quetta) and Zulqarnain (Naushki) Support staff - Raj Hans (head coach-cum-manager), Aslam Sh (assistant coach), Asad Ahmed (physio), Iftikhar Hussain (trainer) and Hassan Ahmed (analyst) Central Punjab - Abdul Rehman (Faisalabad), Altamash Abbas (Lahore), Arsalan Riaz (Faisalabad), Awais Ali (Sialkot), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hamza Nawaz (Lahore), Hassan Ali (Lahore), Ibtisam Rehman (Faisalabad), M.

Shoban (Sialkot), Momin Qamar (Faisalabad), Moosa Azeem (Sialkot), Obaid Shahid (Lahore), Rafay Rana (Lahore), Raja Balaj (Lahore), Shuban Saeed (Faisalabad) and Ubaid Ullah (Lahore) Support staff - Muhammad Ashraf (Head coach-cum-manager), Intikhab Alam (assistant coach), Zohaib Akram (Physio), Kh. Ruhail Ali (trainer) and Mansoor Ali (analyst) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Adnan Khan (Khyber), Ahmad Hussain (Peshawar), Ch Shuja (Abbotabad), Khubaib Khalil (Peshawar), M Ayyaz (Mardan), M Irfan (Peshawar), M Jalal (Swabi), M Latif (Khyber), M Salman (Khyber), M Tahir (Peshawar), M Zubair (Peshawar), Raza Ullah (Swabi), Riaz Ullah (Upper Dir), Salman Khan (Swat), Shahzeb Khan (Mansehra) and Uzair Shah (Peshawar) Support staff - Muhammad Sadiq (head coach-cum-manager), Saqib Faqir (assistant coach), Muhammad Tahir (physio), Fazal Wahab (trainer) and Zain ul Abideen (analyst) Northern - Aamir Hassan (Rawalpindi), Arsalan Ali (Islamabad), Asad Ullah (Islamabad), Atif Zafar (Rawalpindi), Azan Kabir (Kotli), Hammad Raffique (Chakwal), Ibrahim Sultan (Jhelum), Iftikhar Ahmed (Muzafrabad), Ihsan Ullah (Attock), Irshad Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Arshad (Rawalpindi), Raja Hamza Waheed (Islamabad), Saad Masood (Rawalpindi), Sheraz Khan (Rawalpindi), Shumyil Hussan (Islamabad) and Yazdan Abbas Rizvi (Rawalpindi) Support staff - Saeed Anwar Jr (head coach-cum-manager), Tahir Mehmood (assistant coach), Wassam Akbar (physio), Mujahid Shah (trainer) and Syed Afrasiyab (analyst) Sindh - Abdul Rehman (Karachi), Arbaz Khan (Karachi), Dawood Abbas (Nawabshah), Hassan Iqbal (Karachi), M.Rizwan (Karachi), M.Shayaan Saad (Karachi), Nasaruddin (Karachi), Noman Ali (Hyderabad), Romail Khan (Karachi), Saad Asif (Karachi), Saad Baig (Karachi), Umar Ijaz (Karachi), Wahaj Raiz (Karachi), Zaid Ahmed (Karachi), Zain-ul-Abdin (Jamshoro) and Zayan Khan (Karachi) Support staff - Zafar Iqbal (head coach-cum-manager), Asim Rizvi (assistant coach), Ahmad Ali Khan (physio), Pervaiz Nabi (trainer) and Mohammad Ahsan (analyst)Southern Punjab - Abubakar Azeem (Okara), Adnan Shahid (Dera Ghazi Khan), Alamgir Khan (Multan), Alamzaib Khan (Multan), Ali Shabir (Rahim Yar Khan), Arafat Ahmed (Multan), Fahad Kashif (Multan), Haseeb Gul (Lodhran), M. Danish (Muzafargar), M. Hamid (Bahwalpur), M.Shan (Dera Ghazi Khan), Moheer Saeed (Vehari), Mustaqeem Faisal (Bahawalpur), Rana Adeel (Multan), Sameer Minhas (Multan) and Sarfraz Riyast (Pakpatan)Support staff - Manzoor Elahi (head coach-cum-manager), Saud Khan (assistant coach), Muhammad Irfan (physio), Ahmer Malik (trainer), Hafiz Ali Hamza (analyst)