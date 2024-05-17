Pakistan's Hockey Team Brought Immense Pride To Nation: COAS
Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Friday, commending the Pakistan Hockey team over outstanding performance, on Friday said the hockey team had brought immense pride to the nation.
The Army Chief received the Pakistan Hockey team at General Headquarters whereas the meeting was also attended by President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
During the interaction, the COAS said : "We are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success." He also extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors.
The President of PHF expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.
