Ahsan vows to revive Pakistan’s sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ahsan Iqbal, Friday inaugurated the National Conference on Revival of Sports here, and emphasized the government's commitment in improving Pakistan's sports landscape.

Declaring 2025 as the year of sports revival in Pakistan, the minister expressed his determination to take Pakistan's sports to new heights. "All-out efforts are being made to improve Pakistan's sports," he said.

Addressing on the occasion the minister highlighted the importance of the conference in reviving and improving sports in the country. "Victory is not won on the field of play, but it has to be planted in the mind," he said.

He pledged to provide comprehensive support to Pakistan's talented athletes, saying that the country has immense talent.

The aim of today's conference is to offer broad-based support to these athletes, he added.

Ahsan announced several initiatives to promote sports, including the preparation of 2028 Olympics, promotion of institutional sports, and establishment of an endowment fund for players. He also mentioned the installation of astro-turfs to highlight sports from the grassroots level.

The minister said Pakistanis were second to none in the world in terms of intelligence and hard work. However, he was of the view that despite having a population of 250 million, Pakistan failed to qualify for even five sports in the Olympics.

Ending doping in sports in Pakistan, was a top priority, he stressed, adding that despite funds being allocated for National Games in 2016 and 2017, the event did not take place.

Ahsan said that he was imprisoned in the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for building Narowal Sports City. "Sports should be kept away from politics," he said.

Ahsan also criticized the previous PTI government for dismantling departmental sports structures, which had harmed the development of sports.

He said he will also write a letter to all departments to restore sports within a week. We plan to build seven astro turfs for hockey, four of which have already been completed.

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, including ending of load shedding and terrorism, and bringing peace to the country. He also highlighted PML-N’s government's achievements in resolving the energy crisis, combating terrorism.

Ahsan also emphasized the need for sports revival in Pakistan, saying that a nation's character is reflected in its sports.

He highlighted the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and drew a comparison with the development of sports infrastructure. Germany built 400 squash courts in one year, while Pakistan built only four in the same timeframe, he said.

Looking ahead to 2047, when Pakistan and India will mark 100 years of their independence, he said, India has made significant strides in sports but expressed his determination to create a new chapter of development in Pakistan sports.

"We must invest in our youth and sports infrastructure to create a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan. This is crucial for building a positive image of our nation and promoting national unity and pride."

He said that Pakistan will host the South Asian Games in 2025 and aims to become one of the top ten economies in the world, including the sports sector. He also revealed plans to hire foreign coaches to develop sports in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, speaking at the conclusion of the conference, he said pledged to diligently implement the recommendations of the National Conference for the Revival of Sports.

Ahsan emphasized the need to revamp sports federations, train players’ under international coaches, and establish more sports centers.

The minister also stressed the importance of highlighting sports in all schools and ensuring merit-based selection for national representation in sports. "No one can win without merit," he said.

Commending the Pakistan hockey team's performance in the Azlan Shah Cup, he announced that every player will receive a job letter within seven days. He also urged the Pakistan Sports board to share the success stories of world champions with the younger generation to motivate them.

The minister emphasized that focus and passion are essential to win and government will provide all necessary facilities to players. He expressed his optimism that with the country's talent pool, 10 to 15 champions can emerge from a population of 250 million.

Ahsan said that full preparations will be done, as the goal, was set for 2028 Olympics and every three to four months, a meeting will be held to evaluate performance and review the implementation of recommendations.

A report will be prepared based on the conference's recommendations, which will be followed diligently. We will fully decorate the playgrounds of the country with sports activities till 2025, he said.

Earlier lectures were also given by Federal Secretary for IPC Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Pakistan Sports Board Director General Zahoor Ahmed, Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam ul haq and other officials who spoke on how to benefit the players and promote sports in Pakistan.

With a renewed focus on sports development, Pakistan aims to reclaim its position as a sporting nation and inspire a new generation of athletes and citizens alike.

The conference brought together sports officials, athletes, and all stakeholders together to discuss ways to revive Pakistan's sports sector.

