Juventus sack coach Allegri after Italian Cup rampage

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Massimiliano Allegri was sacked by Juventus on Friday after exploding with anger during his team's midweek Italian Cup triumph.

Juve said in a statement that they had dismissed Allegri for "certain behaviour during and after the Italian Cup final that the club deemed incompatible with its values".

The Serie A club won their 15th Italian Cup on Wednesday night but Allegri burst into a rage, first being sent off in the final minutes after ranting at match officials and then dismissively waving away sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli during the post-match celebrations.

He is also alleged to have manhandled and threatened the chief editor of newspaper Tuttosport before the post-match press conference.

Juve had already been widely rumoured to be replacing Allegri with Bologna coach Thiago Motta in the summer, but were pushed to announce their decision with two matches of the season remaining.

Juventus sit fourth in Serie A after collecting just 15 points in their last 15 league matches and are at Bologna on Monday night, with the two teams level on 67 points and already qualified for next season's revamped Champions League.

The Turin giants did not specify whether they had dismissed Allegri with just cause, a move which would potentially save the club from paying Allegri the remaining year of his contract, worth around seven million Euros before bonuses.

The Italian Football Federation's disciplinary tribunal has launched an investigation into Allegri, who on Thursday was given an automatic two-match ban in the cup for his straight red card but could receive further punishment.