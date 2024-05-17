Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, edging past Turkmenistan in the final showdown here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.

Pakistan exhibited dominance, taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. Turkmenistan made a strong comeback in the third set with a score of 20-25.

However, Pakistan secured the title by winning the fourth set 25-14, remaining unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Overall, Pakistan won 18 sets and lost just three in the event.

Meanwhile, in the third position match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka by 3-1.

Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal attended the closing ceremony as a chief guest and distributed medals among the players.

