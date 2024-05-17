Pakistan Lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, edging past Turkmenistan in the final showdown here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, edging past Turkmenistan in the final showdown here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex on Friday.
Pakistan exhibited dominance, taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. Turkmenistan made a strong comeback in the third set with a score of 20-25.
However, Pakistan secured the title by winning the fourth set 25-14, remaining unbeaten in six consecutive matches.
Overall, Pakistan won 18 sets and lost just three in the event.
Meanwhile, in the third position match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka by 3-1.
Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal attended the closing ceremony as a chief guest and distributed medals among the players.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title
PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship
E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital
Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases
King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title9 minutes ago
-
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress15 minutes ago
-
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship15 minutes ago
-
Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases15 minutes ago
-
Lahore Sikandars clinch Pakistan Champions League Title6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan vows to revive Pakistan’s sports4 minutes ago
-
Juventus sack coach Allegri after Italian Cup rampage4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival29 minutes ago
-
Police detains Scottie Scheffler3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's hockey team brought immense pride to nation: COAS3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship3 hours ago
-
Police arrest golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course3 hours ago