Pivac makes nine changes for Wales v Italy clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made nine changes to the starting line-up for Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup game against Italy.

Flanker Justin Tipuric, who missed the 24-13 loss to England last weekend because of a head knock, returns to the back row alongside James Botham and Taulupe Faletau.

Other switches include a start for veteran George North at outside centre, with the inexperienced duo of Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy named as half-backs.

Wing North's last Wales start in the number 13 shirt was against Italy in February, when he helped his side to a 42-0 victory.

Pivac has selected a new front row of Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, who makes his first Test start, and Tomas Francis, with lock Will Rowlands replacing Jake Ball.

Botham retains his place and moves from openside to blindside flanker, accommodating Tipuric's return, with one other change seeing a fit-again Liam Williams returning at full-back instead of Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales (15-1) Liam Williams; Josh Adams, George North, Johnny Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit; Callum Sheedy, Kieran Hardy; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, James Botham; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Sam Parry, Nicky Smith Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Jonah Holmes

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)