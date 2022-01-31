UrduPoint.com

PSL 2022: Hassan Khan Replaces Shahid Afridi For Quetta Gladiators

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 12:05 PM

PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Gladiators

The former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is in isolation for seven days after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Hassan Khan, a left-arm spinner, has replaced senior cricketer all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the squad of Quetta Gladiators for the ongoing matches of the seventh edition Pakistan Super League

The development has taken place as Shahid Afridi is undergoing for a quarantine period for seven days. Pakistan cricket board also confirmed his replacement.

The technical committee of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also given approval of the replacement. Hassan Khan now will undergo three-day isolation to join the squad.

The former Pakistan team captain and Gladiators all-rounder had tested positive for coronavirus on January 27 after he had briefly exited the bio-secure bubble for a medical check-up.

On Monday (today), the Quetta Gladiators will play against Multan Sultans. Gladiators will play two more matches in the ongoing Karachi leg; one match against Islamabad United on February 3 and against Lahore Qalandars on February 7. The Gladiators won only one match so far.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars January February Islamabad United Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to ..

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Rep ..

21 seconds ago
 Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attend ..

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Surge ..

23 seconds ago
 Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of ..

Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of Russia sanctions

26 seconds ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Deve ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in Women Development Organization’s Works ..

56 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending ..

OIC General Secretariat Lauds COMSTECH for Sending a Medical Team to Niger

57 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>