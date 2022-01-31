PSL 2022: Hassan Khan replaces Shahid Afridi for Quetta Gladiators

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is in isolation for seven days after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Hassan Khan, a left-arm spinner, has replaced senior cricketer all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the squad of Quetta Gladiators for the ongoing matches of the seventh edition Pakistan Super League

The development has taken place as Shahid Afridi is undergoing for a quarantine period for seven days. Pakistan cricket board also confirmed his replacement.

The technical committee of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also given approval of the replacement. Hassan Khan now will undergo three-day isolation to join the squad.

The former Pakistan team captain and Gladiators all-rounder had tested positive for coronavirus on January 27 after he had briefly exited the bio-secure bubble for a medical check-up.

On Monday (today), the Quetta Gladiators will play against Multan Sultans. Gladiators will play two more matches in the ongoing Karachi leg; one match against Islamabad United on February 3 and against Lahore Qalandars on February 7. The Gladiators won only one match so far.