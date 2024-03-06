PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is returning to Rawalpindi today with an exciting match between the Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. PSL 2024 Match 22 starts at 2 PM PST on Wednesday, 06 March 2024, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be playing their seventh match this season. Gladiators won four matches, and the Kings won only two.

Spectators of Rawalpindi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 22 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 17 matches against Karachi Kings in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 12, and Karachi Kings won 5 matches. So we can say Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the 22nd match of PSL 2024 against Karachi Kings.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 85 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 32 out of these 85 matches with a win percentage 39.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope Karachi Kings will improve their performance this season.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match of PSL Season 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators faced Lahore Qalandars in the second match of PSL Season 09. Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Lahore scored 187 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 19.1 over, winning the match by five wickets with five balls left.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 138 runs in 20 overs. Gladiators chased the target by scoring 139 runs in 18.2 overs, winning the match by three wickets.

The fourth match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 was against Multan Sultan. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. The Gladiators didn’t fulfill the target, and the Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

Quetta's sixth match in PSL 09 was against Islamabad United. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Karachi Kings

Kings faced Sultans in their PSL 09 opening match. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match between Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Peshawar scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs at the loss of all wickets. Karachi Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 19 balls left.

The third match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Lahore Qalandars. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 175 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets. Kings chased the target in 20 overs and won the match by two wickets.

The fourth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Karachi scored 165 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. United chased the target in 18.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with nine balls left.

Kings faced Multan Sultans in their 6th PSL 09 match. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 189 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings did not chase the target and Multan Sultans won the match by 20 runs.

Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings

Quetta's fifth match in PSL 09 was against Karachi Kings. Quetta won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Quetta chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 22.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) (Platinum)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) (Platinum)

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Jason Roy (England) (Diamond)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (Diamond)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) (Gold)

Will Smeed (England) (Silver)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) (Silver)

Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan) (Silver)

Adil Naz (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2024 Match 22 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 22.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Jason Roy (England)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan)

Will Smeed (England)

Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 22 will be among the following players.

James Vince (England)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Muhammad Akhlaq (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 22.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Adil Naz (Pakistan)

Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies)

Sohail Khan (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mir Hamza (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Pakistan)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan)

Saad Baig (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 22.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan)

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan)

Tom Curran (England)

Qasim Akram (Pakistan)

Shahab Khan (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 22 will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Jamie Overton (England)

PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 22.

Karachi Kings 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq and Tim Seifert are the wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Quetta Gladiators is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 22. Furthermore, Quetta Gladiators is performing better in this tournament. However, we predict that Quetta Gladiators will win their seventh match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. at 2 PM PST Wednesday 06 March 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.