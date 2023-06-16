Quarter finals of SBP Junior Tennis Championship take place

The exciting quarterfinal matches were played on the 3rd day of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 at state-of-the-art SBP Tennis Academy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The exciting quarterfinal matches were played on the 3rd day of sports board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 at state-of-the-art SBP Tennis academy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday.

Over 100 tennis players of U-8 to U-18 age groups are participating in SBP Junior Tennis Championship in which Rs 75,000 cash prize will be distributed among top performers of the event.

As per results, Asad Zaman, Yafat Nadeem, Ahmed Raza and Hassan Ali of Boys U-18 category exhibited wonderful performance and booked a place in semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals comfortably.

Following are the results: Boys U-18 Quarterfinals: Asad Zaman beat Haider Nadeem 8-3 Yafat Nadeem beat Ahmad (Gym) 8-0 Ahmad Raza beat Abu Bakar Khalil 8-0 Hassan Ali beat Shaheer Khan 8-0 Boys U-16 Quarterfinals: Shaheer Khan beat Aalay Hussain 8-5 Hanzla Anwar beat Hassan Alsm 8-3 Boys U-14 Quarterfinals: Abdur Rehman beat Awais Zia 8-0Ibrahim Sufi beat Romail Shahid 8-1Aalay Hussain beat Mohammad Shahryar 8-3.