UrduPoint.com

Quetta Gladiators Vs Peshawar Zalmi Match In Quetta On February 5

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2023 | 06:25 PM

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match in Quetta on February 5

Before the formal start of the Pakistan Super League, the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be playing their match at Bugti Stadium of Quetta on February 5, 2023

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Before the formal start of the Pakistan Super League, the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will be playing their match at Bugti Stadium of Quetta on February 5, 2023.

A handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations on Friday said that Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi while Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the captain of the Quetta Gladiators.

Former captain Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Moeen Khan, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Wahid Bangulzai, Bismillah Khan, Haseebullah will also be seen in action.

DPR handout said, tickets for the match will be available at Mahmood Mart Airport, Gulzari Travels Murreeabad, Jan Mall, Daska Sports Store, Bugti Stadium and Bolan Cricket Stadium.

It may be mentioned here that Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiator match will be telecast live on PTV.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi and other dignitaries will also watch the match at Bugti Stadium, Quetta.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Quetta Sports Najam Sethi PCB Moeen Khan Pakistan Super League Lead Bolan Daska Umar Akmal Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Babar Azam Bismillah Khan February May PTV Airport Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

12 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

5 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

5 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-election on 8 NA vacant s ..

5 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in ..

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

5 minutes ago
 DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

DC visits flour mills, inspects flour quality

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.