UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Racing Point Docked F1 Points After Renault Complaint

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:03 PM

Racing Point docked F1 points after Renault complaint

Formula One team Racing Point will be docked 15 championship points after a complaint from rivals Renault that it had copied elements from Mercedes' world championship-winning 2019 car was upheld, the FIA said Friday

Silverstone, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Formula One team Racing Point will be docked 15 championship points after a complaint from rivals Renault that it had copied elements from Mercedes' world championship-winning 2019 car was upheld, the FIA said Friday.

Racing Point will lose 7.5 points for each of its two cars participating in the 2020 season.

It means that ahead of Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, Renault move up to fifth place in the manufacturers' standings on 32 points and Racing Point slip to sixth, on 27 points.

Racing Point, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and powered by Mercedes engines, has also been fined 200,000 Euros ($236,000) per car.

Racing Point can appeal the decision.

No penalties were imposed on the team's regular drivers, the Mexican Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, the son of the team's owner.

Perez has been ruled out of Sunday's race after testing positive again for coronavirus, meaning he misses a second consecutive race.

He will replaced by German driver Nico Hulkenberg, as he was for last week's British Grand Prix.

Renault's case centres on the design of Racing Point's brake ducts, which it alleges are copies of those Mercedes used on its world championship-winning 2019 car.

Related Topics

World German Driver Car Mercedes Lawrence Federal Investigation Agency Sunday 2019 2020 From Race Renault Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 61,978 addition ..

15 minutes ago

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

38 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

50 minutes ago

Kohat admin imposes section144 to maintain peace d ..

2 minutes ago

Locust presence recorded in Taluka Nagarparkar: NL ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.