Open Menu

Reception Held In Honor Of Two KP Players Selected In Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

A special ceremony was held here on Friday in honor of Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were selected in the Pakistan Tennis Team for Davis Cup Zone One to be played in September this year against Indonesia in Pakistan Sports Board Tennis Club

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A special ceremony was held here on Friday in honor of Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were selected in the Pakistan Tennis Team for Davis Cup Zone One to be played in September this year against Indonesia in Pakistan sports board Tennis Club.

Both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah selected purely on the performance looking after the excellent matches in the trials matches wherein top eight players participated.

Senior Vice President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches, Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Zakir Khan, Shaharyar and largely number of players and officials were also present.

Both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah, the Pakistan No. 3 and Fourth were garlanded soon after arrival at the Qayyum Sports Complex Synthetic Tennis Courts.

The two players have previously achieved success for the country and the nation in many important national and international competitions and it is hoped that they will be successful in the future.

Shoaib Khan belongs to Pakistan Air Force and Barkatullah is representing Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Dr. Farhat Abbas, a known cardiac surgeon, General Secretary Umar Ayaz Khan Khalil appreciated both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah for giving excellent performances in the trials matches and selected in the national team to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Davis Cup Zone-I to be played against Indonesia in Islamabad on September 16 and 17, 2023.

Umar Ayaz said that both KP players were in the national team for the Davis Cup.

"It is a great honor to make a place. I hope that both players will perform well in the Davis Cup," Umar Ayaz said. Aisam Ul Haq and Aqeel Khan are the other members of the national team.

Earlier, Pakistan's top 8 players participated in the trials, including Shoaib Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Hira Ashiq, M. Abid, Mudassar, Abdullah Adnan, Mustafa Ali Khan.

Under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed their best game and won first and second positions in the trials.

Pakistan Tennis stars Aqeel Khan will also be part of the team. Davis Cup Zone One matches between Pakistan and Indonesia team will be held on September 16 and 17 at Pakistan Sports Board Grass Court, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Chairman of Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tahir, President DIG Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas and Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil expressed the hope that both the players will repeat their excellent performance in the Davis Cup as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Indonesia September Olympics From Best Top Court

Recent Stories

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities ..

DPS schools to give 25 marks for sports activities: commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Youth dies in gun accident

Youth dies in gun accident

8 minutes ago
 Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headq ..

Under training officers of Customs visit SSU headquarters

8 minutes ago
 World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals ..

World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem seals spot in Paris Olympics

8 minutes ago
 20 students of GCWUF complete internship

20 students of GCWUF complete internship

6 minutes ago
 ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another ..

ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

8 minutes ago
8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours ..

8 dead, 1148 injured in road accidents in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

Webinar on 'Jinnah's vision of Pakistan'

11 minutes ago
 14 plots sealed for fee default

14 plots sealed for fee default

11 minutes ago
 4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accide ..

4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nigeria

34 minutes ago
 IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports