Reception held in honor of two KP players selected in Pakistan Davis Cup Squad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A special ceremony was held here on Friday in honor of Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were selected in the Pakistan Tennis Team for Davis Cup Zone One to be played in September this year against Indonesia in Pakistan sports board Tennis Club.

Both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah selected purely on the performance looking after the excellent matches in the trials matches wherein top eight players participated.

Senior Vice President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches, Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Zakir Khan, Shaharyar and largely number of players and officials were also present.

Both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah, the Pakistan No. 3 and Fourth were garlanded soon after arrival at the Qayyum Sports Complex Synthetic Tennis Courts.

The two players have previously achieved success for the country and the nation in many important national and international competitions and it is hoped that they will be successful in the future.

Shoaib Khan belongs to Pakistan Air Force and Barkatullah is representing Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Dr. Farhat Abbas, a known cardiac surgeon, General Secretary Umar Ayaz Khan Khalil appreciated both Shoaib Khan and Barkat Ullah for giving excellent performances in the trials matches and selected in the national team to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Davis Cup Zone-I to be played against Indonesia in Islamabad on September 16 and 17, 2023.

Umar Ayaz said that both KP players were in the national team for the Davis Cup.

"It is a great honor to make a place. I hope that both players will perform well in the Davis Cup," Umar Ayaz said. Aisam Ul Haq and Aqeel Khan are the other members of the national team.

Earlier, Pakistan's top 8 players participated in the trials, including Shoaib Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Hira Ashiq, M. Abid, Mudassar, Abdullah Adnan, Mustafa Ali Khan.

Under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation, Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed their best game and won first and second positions in the trials.

Pakistan Tennis stars Aqeel Khan will also be part of the team. Davis Cup Zone One matches between Pakistan and Indonesia team will be held on September 16 and 17 at Pakistan Sports Board Grass Court, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Chairman of Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tahir, President DIG Saleem Marwat, Senior Vice President Dr. Farhat Abbas and Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil expressed the hope that both the players will repeat their excellent performance in the Davis Cup as well.