UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanian Lifters To Miss Tokyo Olympics After Year Ban

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

Romanian lifters to miss Tokyo Olympics after year ban

Romanian weightlifters will be absent from the Tokyo Olympics after the country's federation received a one-year ban from the sport's governing body for "numerous anti-doping rule violations".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Romanian weightlifters will be absent from the Tokyo Olympics after the country's federation received a one-year ban from the sport's governing body for "numerous anti-doping rule violations".

The ban is based on "five ADRVs (violations) that were committed in 2012 by five different athletes", the International Weightlifting Federation said in a statement Thursday.

"The five ADRVs were for the presence of anabolic steroids detected in the athletes' samples." Four of the offences were committed by Florin Croitoru, Gabriel Sincraian, Razvan Martin and Roxana Cocos at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The sanction can be appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The IWF has already suspended three other federations for similar reasons: Thailand, Egypt and Malaysia.

Related Topics

Thailand Egypt London Tokyo Malaysia Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Govt striving hard to ensure maximum development i ..

2 minutes ago

Sharif family minted money by illegal means in its ..

3 minutes ago

20,519 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

3 minutes ago

Swedish government set to lose confidence vote: pa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Begin Exporting EpiVacCorona Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

DG, SBP inspects sports venues in Gujranwala in co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.