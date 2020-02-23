Rookie Jamieson shines with bat as New Zealand lead by 183

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Kyle Jamieson continued his dream debut with a quickfire 44 as New Zealand took a commanding 183-run first innings lead over India in the first Test in Wellington on Sunday.

New Zealand were 348 all out at lunch on day three after Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme pulled New Zealand out of a mini collapse with an entertaining 71-run stand for the eighth wicket.

The innings was further extended by Ajaz Patel and Trent Boult who added 38 for the final wicket before Ishant Sharma removed Boult to finish with five for 68.

Jamieson's run-a-ball knock was a record for a New Zealand number nine on debut eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian, also against India, 55 years ago.

India, trailing by 51 overnight, snapped up two wickets in the first three over of the day before the Jamieson onslaught.

When play resumed on time despite heavy overnight rain, New Zealand lost BJ Watling first ball with Tim Southee following soon after to be 225 for seven before the last three wickets added 123 runs.

Jamieson, who took four for 39 when New Zealand rolled India for 165, showed he can also be a batting force.

He made his mark quickly with a huge six off Mohammed Shami over the midwicket boundary and followed with another maximum when he top-edged Shami over the wicketkeeper's head.

He did offer Shami a caught and bowled chance on 15 but the Indian quick was unable to stretch far enough and the ball rolled off his fingertips.

When India put spinner Ravi Ashwin into the attack after just four overs with the new ball, Jamieson smacked him twice over the boundary ropes before his attempt at another six fell short and he was caught by Hanuma Vihari.

De Grandhomme survived two reviews on seven. He was given out leg before wicket but replays showed the ball missing leg stump.

Five balls later India appealed for caught behind but the review showed it was off pad and De Grandhomme made 43 before Ashwin had him glove to keeper Rishabh Pant.