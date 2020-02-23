UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rookie Jamieson Shines With Bat As New Zealand Lead By 183

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Rookie Jamieson shines with bat as New Zealand lead by 183

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Kyle Jamieson continued his dream debut with a quickfire 44 as New Zealand took a commanding 183-run first innings lead over India in the first Test in Wellington on Sunday.

New Zealand were 348 all out at lunch on day three after Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme pulled New Zealand out of a mini collapse with an entertaining 71-run stand for the eighth wicket.

The innings was further extended by Ajaz Patel and Trent Boult who added 38 for the final wicket before Ishant Sharma removed Boult to finish with five for 68.

Jamieson's run-a-ball knock was a record for a New Zealand number nine on debut eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian, also against India, 55 years ago.

India, trailing by 51 overnight, snapped up two wickets in the first three over of the day before the Jamieson onslaught.

When play resumed on time despite heavy overnight rain, New Zealand lost BJ Watling first ball with Tim Southee following soon after to be 225 for seven before the last three wickets added 123 runs.

Jamieson, who took four for 39 when New Zealand rolled India for 165, showed he can also be a batting force.

He made his mark quickly with a huge six off Mohammed Shami over the midwicket boundary and followed with another maximum when he top-edged Shami over the wicketkeeper's head.

He did offer Shami a caught and bowled chance on 15 but the Indian quick was unable to stretch far enough and the ball rolled off his fingertips.

When India put spinner Ravi Ashwin into the attack after just four overs with the new ball, Jamieson smacked him twice over the boundary ropes before his attempt at another six fell short and he was caught by Hanuma Vihari.

De Grandhomme survived two reviews on seven. He was given out leg before wicket but replays showed the ball missing leg stump.

Five balls later India appealed for caught behind but the review showed it was off pad and De Grandhomme made 43 before Ashwin had him glove to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Related Topics

India Attack Wellington Lead Mohammed Shami BJ Watling Rishabh Pant Colin De Grandhomme Sunday All Mini New Zealand

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

10 hours ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.