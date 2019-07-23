UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences After Dadashev's Death - Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:16 PM

The Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday extended its condolences over the death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, saying it stands ready to provide any needed assistance for the repatriation of his body to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday extended its condolences over the death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, saying it stands ready to provide any needed assistance for the repatriation of his body to Russia.

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, who was hospitalized after a fight with Puerto Rican Sabriel Matias in the United States, died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

"We express our sincere condolences to Dadashev's family and friends. The Russian Embassy in the United States is ready to provide all necessary assistance for his repatriation to Russia," the embassy said in a statement.

The fight that took place in Oxon Hill, Maryland, ended in an early victory for Mathias - only after the 11th round, the 28-year-old Russian refused to continue the fight, although coach Buddy McGirt literally begged his ward to do it earlier.

For Dadashev, this defeat was the first in the professional ring, he had previously won 13 fights (11 by knockout).

After the end of the fight, Dadashev's condition worsened, he lost consciousness and was taken to hospital. Later it became known that the athlete needed surgery due to the swelling of the brain. The trepanation of the skull was performed for Dadashev.

After the surgery, Dadashev was in a medical coma, but on Tuesday the athlete's heart failed. Boxer died on the 29th year of life.

