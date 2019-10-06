UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safraz Promises A Comeback In 2nd T20 Against Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

Safraz promises a comeback in 2nd T20 against Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfraz Ahmad, on Sunday promised a determined comeback of his team in the second T20 international against Sri Lanka after his team's dismal show in the opener.

"No doubt we are the world number one side but again I say that in T20 cricket no team is weaker or considered under strength and after our defeat in the opening match we have looked into our weaker areas to get ready for making a come back in the next game," he said here on Sunday ahead of Monday's match at the Gaddafi Stadium. The touring side pulled off a surprise 64 win over strong home side in the opening match on Saturday.

Sarfraz said every defeat has a lesson and one must learn from it and Pakistan team will go into the match after thoroughly taking into the consideration the facts which resulted in team's loss.

"One defeat does not mean that we will be written off in the next two games, I have told the boys to leave behind what happened in the previous game and take a fresh start and utilize their potential and talent for helping the team for a come back," said the home captain.

He urged the team members to show consistency in the coming two games for the fulfillment of their set goals.

"T20 is the most difficult version of cricket and players need to show consistency to lift the performance of the team and I am confident that players have now realized what we have lost and what we have to achieve," he added.

He defended the performance of come back players, Ahmad Shahzad, Umer and Faheem Ashraf saying one bad performance does mean that they are not able to deliver. "We want to give a fair chance to every player as every one has performed well in the domestic tournament and Pakistan Super League and we will back them up to live upto the expectations in coming games," he asserted.

"In T20 cricket only those teams win, who perform on the given day. I am expecting from the players who have been recalled and cane be the game changers and even one of them performs he can steer the side to success ",he said adding " We should not take Sri Lanka side an easy side as they have some good players, who can deliver for their team, specially their bowlers who are capable enough, so we need to play good cricket for a win." Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed the resolve to build up on the success of opening match to put up another good show against world number one team.

"Definitely after the victory are more confident and our players are eager to perform well and we will be aiming for win when we go into Monday's game," he said adding "I again expect from my side an all round show, both from bat and ball, to beat Pakistan." "I expect a lot from my young side whose all players are determined to perform the way they performed in the opening match and I anticipate a better performance from them in coming two games," said the Lankan captain.

Teams (from) Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Sri Lanka Pakistan Super League Young Sandakan Ahmed Shehzad Umar Akmal Wahab Riaz Haris Sohail Babar Azam Imad Wasim Dasun Shanaka Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Mohammad Nawaz Kasun Rajitha Avishka Fernando Lahiru Kumara Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Minod Bhanuka Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;B ..

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, private school groups commi ..

57 minutes ago

General Civil Aviation Authority organises youth c ..

1 hour ago

EAD hosts 4th IUCN Species Survival Commission Lea ..

2 hours ago

ADGM signs agreement with Registrar of Companies N ..

2 hours ago

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.