Safraz promises a comeback in 2nd T20 against Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfraz Ahmad, on Sunday promised a determined comeback of his team in the second T20 international against Sri Lanka after his team's dismal show in the opener.

"No doubt we are the world number one side but again I say that in T20 cricket no team is weaker or considered under strength and after our defeat in the opening match we have looked into our weaker areas to get ready for making a come back in the next game," he said here on Sunday ahead of Monday's match at the Gaddafi Stadium. The touring side pulled off a surprise 64 win over strong home side in the opening match on Saturday.

Sarfraz said every defeat has a lesson and one must learn from it and Pakistan team will go into the match after thoroughly taking into the consideration the facts which resulted in team's loss.

"One defeat does not mean that we will be written off in the next two games, I have told the boys to leave behind what happened in the previous game and take a fresh start and utilize their potential and talent for helping the team for a come back," said the home captain.

He urged the team members to show consistency in the coming two games for the fulfillment of their set goals.

"T20 is the most difficult version of cricket and players need to show consistency to lift the performance of the team and I am confident that players have now realized what we have lost and what we have to achieve," he added.

He defended the performance of come back players, Ahmad Shahzad, Umer and Faheem Ashraf saying one bad performance does mean that they are not able to deliver. "We want to give a fair chance to every player as every one has performed well in the domestic tournament and Pakistan Super League and we will back them up to live upto the expectations in coming games," he asserted.

"In T20 cricket only those teams win, who perform on the given day. I am expecting from the players who have been recalled and cane be the game changers and even one of them performs he can steer the side to success ",he said adding " We should not take Sri Lanka side an easy side as they have some good players, who can deliver for their team, specially their bowlers who are capable enough, so we need to play good cricket for a win." Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed the resolve to build up on the success of opening match to put up another good show against world number one team.

"Definitely after the victory are more confident and our players are eager to perform well and we will be aiming for win when we go into Monday's game," he said adding "I again expect from my side an all round show, both from bat and ball, to beat Pakistan." "I expect a lot from my young side whose all players are determined to perform the way they performed in the opening match and I anticipate a better performance from them in coming two games," said the Lankan captain.

Teams (from) Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.