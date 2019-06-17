UrduPoint.com
Sagan Takes Overall Tour De Suisse Lead With Stage Three Win

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Former three-time world champion Peter Sagan took the overall lead of the Tour de Suisse by winning the third stage on Monday.

The 29-year-old Slovak broke powerfully during the final 300 metres to continue his superb run of results in Switzerland, where he has a record 17 stage wins, and at least one every year since 2011.

Last year's Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas remains in eighth place in the general leaderboard but trails Sagan by 28 seconds.

The breakaway's biggest lead of three minutes over the peloton came with 130 kilometres to go and was cut down to 15 seconds with 10km left.

It was caught with 6km to go by mass group of riders which included Sagan.

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb pushed ahead with 300m remaining but was overtaken by Sagan. Italian Elia Viviani finished in second place, followed by Degenkolb.

Tuesday's fourth stage heads 163.9km south from Murten along Lake Biel to the village of Arlesheim.

