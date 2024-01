Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Mohamed Salah saved Egypt from an embarrassing defeat in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, while Nigeria were held by Equatorial Guinea despite Victor Osimhen getting on the scoresheet.

Ghana were also in action in Abidjan and suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Cape Verde as three nations with 14 AFCON titles between them all failed to get off to winning starts at this year's tournament.

There was drama at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast's economic capital as Egypt needed a Salah penalty seven minutes into injury time to snatch a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Group B.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check for a foul on Mostafa Mohamed, and Salah's strike denied Mozambique a historic first ever AFCON win.

"I was sad seeing my players devastated at the end because we deserved the win," said Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde.

His nation had not won a game in four past appearances at the AFCON, and their winless record now spans 13 matches in total.

Mohamed had given record seven-time African champions Egypt the ideal start when he scored inside two minutes, but the sapping heat and humidity seemed to get the better of the Pharaohs.

Mozambique equalised through a Witiness Quembo header on 55 minutes and completed the turnaround when substitute Clesio Bauque burst through to make it 2-1 three minutes later.

Salah saved Egypt, but it was not a convincing start to their campaign in Ivory Coast where they are attempting to win a record-extending eighth AFCON crown and a first since 2010, before the Liverpool superstar had made his international debut.

"I want to win every match I play and when we don't I am sad, but there are no easy games," said Egypt coach Rui Vitoria.

"We were not the best team before the draw was made and we are not the worst now."