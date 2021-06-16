SBP to launch Summer Tennis Camp, DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports Board Punjab is going to launch a 2-month Summer Tennis Camp at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lawn Tennis Academy here from June 21

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that Sports board Punjab is going to launch a 2-month Summer Tennis Camp at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lawn Tennis academy here from June 21.

He said the players of 5 to 13 years of age will participate in the camp being organized under the supervision of veteran tennis coach Rashid Malik.

"Four more coaches will assist Rashid Malik in the training of young boys and girls. This training activity will definitely help us in finding and grooming young tennis players from grassroots level for the country".

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said that SBP had already established a Junior Initiative Tennis Academy at NPSC State of the Art Tennis Stadium for the training and grooming of young tennisplayers. "Tennis is one of the most popular games of the world. Similarly, Pakistan has also plentyof talented male and female tennis players," he added.