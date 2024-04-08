Open Menu

SFP Holds Peace Through Sports Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SFP holds peace through sports day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) organised a special event on the occasion of "Peace Through Sports Day" celebrated under the International Olympic Committee and the United Nations.

Addressing the occasion, former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said the purpose of celebrating Peace Through Sports Day was to spread the message of peace in the whole world through sports, said a press release.

Pakistan Olympic and Softball Federation is showing its determination by waving white cards on this day to spread the message of peace and love from this platform to the whole world, he said.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani said Pakistan was a sports-loving nation. Sports is an important means of establishing peace and reconciliation.

Through sports, people from different cultures, religions, nationalities and languages are brought to a platform to spread the message of peace to the whole world, Lakhani said.

Softball Federation President Asif Azeem said sports was a powerful tool for bringing people together and building peace, it promotes friendship and draws lines of respect across borders.

The Federation Vice President Farah Saeed said we have to play our part to encourage healthy lifestyles and make sports widely accessible.

Chairperson Yasmeen Haider said people learn the values of dignity, teamwork, and tolerance of their competitors when

people participate in sports activities. And learn to respect the importance of fair play and rules.

On this occasion, the participants waved white cards and reiterated the message of peace through sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports United Nations Farah Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Love

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

3 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

3 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

23 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports