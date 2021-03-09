UrduPoint.com
Shaheen Thanks Shahid Afridi For Good Wishes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:29 PM

Shaheen thanks Shahid Afridi for good wishes

The young pacer re-tweets Shahid Afridi’s thread in which he had confirmed that Shaheen’s family approached his family for his daughter’s hand, and also prayed for him on and off the field.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) Pakistan’s young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi thanked cricket legend Shahid Khan Afridi for good wishes and prayers after the former’s family sought hand of the latter’s daughter.


Taking to Twitter, Shaheen Afridi re-tweeted Shahid Khan Afridi’s words he had written while confirming that his daughter’s hand was sought by the family of Shaheen’s family.


Shaheen wrote: “Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation,”.


Afridi’s response and revelation on the Twitter with his fans and friends proves it positive for Shaheen but final decision is yet to be made.


The 20-year old fast bowler is one of the leading pace bowlers in the world and is the most prominent among the current bowling unit of the national team. Shaheen just left Afridi puzzled as he cleaned bowled him during a match between Lahore Qalandar and Karachi Kings. But he did not celebrate this wicket by showing respect to him.


Shahid Afridi who is now 44-year old is still playing. Afridi is now representing Multan Sultans in PSL 6 before the tournament before the league could postpone.

