Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Says Rizwan Is Backbone Of National Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team

The former captain says Rizwan prayed for Shaheen’s quick marriage and it rightly took place after that.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) National T20 team captain Shahid Afridi on Monday designated wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as the backbone of the team.

In a special session of conversation with fans on social media, Shahid Afridi stated that Mohammad Rizwan is a different kind of individual, referred to by all in the team as “Janti”.

He mentioned that because of Rizwan, everyone in the team offers prayers together, and he is supportive of each member; whenever anyone needed advice, they turn to Rizwan.

Shahid disclosed that Rizwan could be considered the backbone of the Pakistan team.

Speaking about the weddings of national team players, Shahid Afridi mentioned that Rizwan had sincerely prayed for quick marriage of Shaheen Shah Afridi and it took place later on.

Reflecting on his one-year marital experience, Shahid Afridi expressed gratitude towards the endless blessings of Allah Almighty, stating that married life has been exceptionally good, and he did not even realize how the year passed. He expressed appreciation for having a life partner who always supports him.

Furthermore, he shared that his most favorite bowler after his elder brother, Riaz Afridi, is Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who are his all-time favorite bowlers.

Representing Pakistan is an honor, he expressed, advising Haris Rauf not to pull his hair while bowling. He praised Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, acknowledging both as skillful bowlers, noting Amir's seniority and both being the best.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi T20 Social Media Wasim Akram Marriage Married Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Amir Afridi All Best

Recent Stories

Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principle ..

Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity

3 minutes ago
 Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sus ..

Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable

3 minutes ago
 PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 minutes ago
 Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ ju ..

Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle

11 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally

11 minutes ago
 UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead o ..

UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season ..

11 minutes ago
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang ..

District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight

11 minutes ago
 Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determinat ..

Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination

11 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan always keeps Kashmir issue alive at globa ..

Pakistan always keeps Kashmir issue alive at global forums: Punjab Governor Muha ..

47 minutes ago
 Bilawal rules out possibility of alliance with PML ..

Bilawal rules out possibility of alliance with PML-N after elections

1 hour ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamab ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports