Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team

The former captain says Rizwan prayed for Shaheen’s quick marriage and it rightly took place after that.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) National T20 team captain Shahid Afridi on Monday designated wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as the backbone of the team.

In a special session of conversation with fans on social media, Shahid Afridi stated that Mohammad Rizwan is a different kind of individual, referred to by all in the team as “Janti”.

He mentioned that because of Rizwan, everyone in the team offers prayers together, and he is supportive of each member; whenever anyone needed advice, they turn to Rizwan.

Shahid disclosed that Rizwan could be considered the backbone of the Pakistan team.

Speaking about the weddings of national team players, Shahid Afridi mentioned that Rizwan had sincerely prayed for quick marriage of Shaheen Shah Afridi and it took place later on.

Reflecting on his one-year marital experience, Shahid Afridi expressed gratitude towards the endless blessings of Allah Almighty, stating that married life has been exceptionally good, and he did not even realize how the year passed. He expressed appreciation for having a life partner who always supports him.

Furthermore, he shared that his most favorite bowler after his elder brother, Riaz Afridi, is Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, who are his all-time favorite bowlers.

Representing Pakistan is an honor, he expressed, advising Haris Rauf not to pull his hair while bowling. He praised Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah, acknowledging both as skillful bowlers, noting Amir's seniority and both being the best.