Shan Masood hopeful of Multan Sultan victory in PSL 2020

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Captain Multan Sultan Shan Masood stated that Multan Sultan would try its best to win Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

"We will surely take advantage of home crowd at Multan Cricket Stadium" stated Shan while holding press conference, here on Tuesday. "I hoped that there would be immense crowd in the stadium. Citizens from across the region would visit the stadium to enjoy the mega event".

Shan Masood maintained that spectators would find best cricket and Multan Sultan would try its level best to perform amicably before the local crow.

"I think we should take advantage of home crowd. However, these three matches are of vital importance for Multan Sultan as it would make us clear where are we standing in PSL".

Responding to a question, the Captain Multan Sultan stated that he should have finished match against Lahore but he played a wrong shot therein.

In cricket, prediction is not possible, he observed in response to question.

Shan Masood also lauded arrangements of Pakistan Cricket board for PSL 2020. About pitch, he stated that there was no cricket on this ground for almost one year so it would not be easy for him to comment on pitch.

About presence of senior players in Multan Sultan, he remarked that presence of senior players will surely facilitate him. He observed that Multan Sultan would hopefully win in front of local crowd.

Earlier, Emerging player Amir Khan from Peshawar Zalmi also told media persons, Peshawar Zalmi will perform at Multan Stadium. He hoped that the crowd would surely support Cricket. He also lauded excellent arrangements at Multan Stadium. He recalled that he had visited Multan Cricket Stadium in 2018. However, now, there is immense change in the stadium.