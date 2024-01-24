Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

The Sindh Tennis Association has released its annual ranking, evaluating tournaments played in Sindh throughout the year of 2023. Here is a breakdown of the top four positions in each category Men's Singles

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Tennis Association has released its annual ranking, evaluating tournaments played in Sindh throughout the year of 2023. Here is a breakdown of the top four positions in each category:

Men's Singles:

1. Zubair Raja (Karachi Club) - 140 points

2. Vinod Das (Defense Authority Club) - 120 points

3. Ibrahim (Karachi Club & Modern Club) - 115 points

4. Baqir Ali (Shamsi Tennis academy & Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh) - 110 points

Ladies Singles:

1. Eschelle Asif (Continental Tennis Academy) - 145 points

2. Daliah Ashraf - 80 points

3. Hibah Rizwan - 35 points

4. Aiman Haris & Suraya - 30 points each

Juniors Under 17 Singles:

1. Ahsan Ahmed (Continental Tennis Academy) - 100 points

2. Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 65 points

3. Aisamul Haq (Agha Khan University) - 60 points

4. Kashan Tariq (Modern Club) - 55 points

Under 15 Singles:

1. Nibras Malik (Malir) - 130 points

2. Syed Mahd Shehzad (Avari Towers and Civil Aviation Club) - 60 points

3. Ruhab Faisal (South End Club) & Hazik Areejo (Base Line Tennis Academy) - 40 points each

4. Bilal Ikram (Shamsi Academy), Arham Shezad (Karachi Gymkhana), Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 35 points each

Girls Under 17 Singles:

1. Eschelle Asif - 65 points

2. Inaya Sayyed - 50 points

3.

Daliah Ashraf - 40 points

4. Haya Yousuf - 35 points

Under 13 Singles:

1. Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 90 points

2. Yahya Haleem (Avari Towers and Creek Club) - 60 points

3. Eschelle Asif & Arman Ali - 55 points each

4. Zain Nomi (Avari Towers) - 50 points

Under 11 Singles:

1. Syed Muhammad Sufyan & Syed Muhammad Abdullah - 75 points each

2. Arsh Imran - 70 points

3. Nayyel Sohaib (Continental Tennis Academy) - 65 points

4. Tariq Rafi (Ocean Siddiq Sons) - 55 points

Under 8 Singles:

1. Azan Imran - 100 points

2. Dua Yousuf - 80 points

3. Ariz Ayaz - 50 points

4. Ali Zaman & Hanzalah - 40 points each

Wheelchair Tennis:

1. Fida Hussain (Pak Navy) - 60 points

2. Muhammad Ayub Khan - 40 points

3. Muhammad Irfan & Imran Siddiqui - 30 points each

Beach Tennis Men’s Singles:

1. Fahim Ramzan (Coast Guard sports Complex) - 50 points

2. Sheeraz Bhand (Hyderabad Gymkhana and Dadu) - 40 points

3. Dr. Khalid Unsmani (Tando Jam Agriculture University) - 35 points

4. Eibad Sarwar (Continental Academy) - 30 points

Beach Tennis Ladies Singles:

1. Muneeba (Dukhter e Mashriq, Govt. Girls College) - 80 points

2. Yumna Malik - 40 points

3. Tehreem Yousuf - 35 points

4. Qudsia Raja and Afshan Fatima - 20 points each