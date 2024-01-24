Sindh Tennis Association Unveils 2023 Annual Ranking For Various Events
Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The Sindh Tennis Association has released its annual ranking, evaluating tournaments played in Sindh throughout the year of 2023. Here is a breakdown of the top four positions in each category Men's Singles
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Tennis Association has released its annual ranking, evaluating tournaments played in Sindh throughout the year of 2023. Here is a breakdown of the top four positions in each category:
Men's Singles:
1. Zubair Raja (Karachi Club) - 140 points
2. Vinod Das (Defense Authority Club) - 120 points
3. Ibrahim (Karachi Club & Modern Club) - 115 points
4. Baqir Ali (Shamsi Tennis academy & Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh) - 110 points
Ladies Singles:
1. Eschelle Asif (Continental Tennis Academy) - 145 points
2. Daliah Ashraf - 80 points
3. Hibah Rizwan - 35 points
4. Aiman Haris & Suraya - 30 points each
Juniors Under 17 Singles:
1. Ahsan Ahmed (Continental Tennis Academy) - 100 points
2. Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 65 points
3. Aisamul Haq (Agha Khan University) - 60 points
4. Kashan Tariq (Modern Club) - 55 points
Under 15 Singles:
1. Nibras Malik (Malir) - 130 points
2. Syed Mahd Shehzad (Avari Towers and Civil Aviation Club) - 60 points
3. Ruhab Faisal (South End Club) & Hazik Areejo (Base Line Tennis Academy) - 40 points each
4. Bilal Ikram (Shamsi Academy), Arham Shezad (Karachi Gymkhana), Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 35 points each
Girls Under 17 Singles:
1. Eschelle Asif - 65 points
2. Inaya Sayyed - 50 points
3.
Daliah Ashraf - 40 points
4. Haya Yousuf - 35 points
Under 13 Singles:
1. Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 90 points
2. Yahya Haleem (Avari Towers and Creek Club) - 60 points
3. Eschelle Asif & Arman Ali - 55 points each
4. Zain Nomi (Avari Towers) - 50 points
Under 11 Singles:
1. Syed Muhammad Sufyan & Syed Muhammad Abdullah - 75 points each
2. Arsh Imran - 70 points
3. Nayyel Sohaib (Continental Tennis Academy) - 65 points
4. Tariq Rafi (Ocean Siddiq Sons) - 55 points
Under 8 Singles:
1. Azan Imran - 100 points
2. Dua Yousuf - 80 points
3. Ariz Ayaz - 50 points
4. Ali Zaman & Hanzalah - 40 points each
Wheelchair Tennis:
1. Fida Hussain (Pak Navy) - 60 points
2. Muhammad Ayub Khan - 40 points
3. Muhammad Irfan & Imran Siddiqui - 30 points each
Beach Tennis Men’s Singles:
1. Fahim Ramzan (Coast Guard sports Complex) - 50 points
2. Sheeraz Bhand (Hyderabad Gymkhana and Dadu) - 40 points
3. Dr. Khalid Unsmani (Tando Jam Agriculture University) - 35 points
4. Eibad Sarwar (Continental Academy) - 30 points
Beach Tennis Ladies Singles:
1. Muneeba (Dukhter e Mashriq, Govt. Girls College) - 80 points
2. Yumna Malik - 40 points
3. Tehreem Yousuf - 35 points
4. Qudsia Raja and Afshan Fatima - 20 points each
Recent Stories
Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears
Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash
66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Care ..
Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry
Sugar mill sealed over default on payment
Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place
Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered
More Stories From Sports
-
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office13 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani held to pray for Maazullah cricket academy coach11 minutes ago
-
Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as Cameroon qualify for last 1658 minutes ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska and China's Zheng in Australian Open semis2 hours ago
-
Empowering women, strategic investment for betterment of society: Fawad2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in Women T20 tri-series on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Soon Lacrosse to get recognition in Pakistan with international support: Chris Gino3 hours ago
-
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in Islambad4 hours ago
-
Election Commissioner assumes charge at PCB1 hour ago
-
Anderson out as England pick four spinners for India opener5 hours ago
-
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semi-finals5 hours ago
-
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test7 hours ago