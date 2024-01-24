Open Menu

Sindh Tennis Association Unveils 2023 Annual Ranking For Various Events

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 06:51 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Tennis Association has released its annual ranking, evaluating tournaments played in Sindh throughout the year of 2023. Here is a breakdown of the top four positions in each category:

Men's Singles:

1. Zubair Raja (Karachi Club) - 140 points

2. Vinod Das (Defense Authority Club) - 120 points

3. Ibrahim (Karachi Club & Modern Club) - 115 points

4. Baqir Ali (Shamsi Tennis academy & Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh) - 110 points

Ladies Singles:

1. Eschelle Asif (Continental Tennis Academy) - 145 points

2. Daliah Ashraf - 80 points

3. Hibah Rizwan - 35 points

4. Aiman Haris & Suraya - 30 points each

Juniors Under 17 Singles:

1. Ahsan Ahmed (Continental Tennis Academy) - 100 points

2. Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 65 points

3. Aisamul Haq (Agha Khan University) - 60 points

4. Kashan Tariq (Modern Club) - 55 points

Under 15 Singles:

1. Nibras Malik (Malir) - 130 points

2. Syed Mahd Shehzad (Avari Towers and Civil Aviation Club) - 60 points

3. Ruhab Faisal (South End Club) & Hazik Areejo (Base Line Tennis Academy) - 40 points each

4. Bilal Ikram (Shamsi Academy), Arham Shezad (Karachi Gymkhana), Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 35 points each

Girls Under 17 Singles:

1. Eschelle Asif - 65 points

2. Inaya Sayyed - 50 points

3.

Daliah Ashraf - 40 points

4. Haya Yousuf - 35 points

Under 13 Singles:

1. Ismail Aftab (Modern Club) - 90 points

2. Yahya Haleem (Avari Towers and Creek Club) - 60 points

3. Eschelle Asif & Arman Ali - 55 points each

4. Zain Nomi (Avari Towers) - 50 points

Under 11 Singles:

1. Syed Muhammad Sufyan & Syed Muhammad Abdullah - 75 points each

2. Arsh Imran - 70 points

3. Nayyel Sohaib (Continental Tennis Academy) - 65 points

4. Tariq Rafi (Ocean Siddiq Sons) - 55 points

Under 8 Singles:

1. Azan Imran - 100 points

2. Dua Yousuf - 80 points

3. Ariz Ayaz - 50 points

4. Ali Zaman & Hanzalah - 40 points each

Wheelchair Tennis:

1. Fida Hussain (Pak Navy) - 60 points

2. Muhammad Ayub Khan - 40 points

3. Muhammad Irfan & Imran Siddiqui - 30 points each

Beach Tennis Men’s Singles:

1. Fahim Ramzan (Coast Guard sports Complex) - 50 points

2. Sheeraz Bhand (Hyderabad Gymkhana and Dadu) - 40 points

3. Dr. Khalid Unsmani (Tando Jam Agriculture University) - 35 points

4. Eibad Sarwar (Continental Academy) - 30 points

Beach Tennis Ladies Singles:

1. Muneeba (Dukhter e Mashriq, Govt. Girls College) - 80 points

2. Yumna Malik - 40 points

3. Tehreem Yousuf - 35 points

4. Qudsia Raja and Afshan Fatima - 20 points each

