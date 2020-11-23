UrduPoint.com
‘Sir Viv Richard Is The Best Thing Ever Happened To Cricket'

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:42 PM

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened to Cricket'

The former Swing King Wasim Akram says he is lucky enough to have had the chance to play against him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram said that the great West Indies all-rounder Vivian Richards was the ‘best thing’ that happened to cricket.

Taking to Twitter, swing master Wasim Akram appreciated Caribbean legend on late Sunday.

He wrote: “Sir, without a doubt you were the best thing not only to happen to @windiescricket but to cricket itself!” Akram wrote while re-tweeting the player.

Wasim Akram also said that he was lucky enough to have had the chance to play against him.

“I am so lucky to have had the chance to play against you,” he added.

A day earlier, Vivian Richards had shared multiple pictures as a memory.

He had written: “46 years go, I started my first ever game for @windiescricket. I can't express how lucky & incredible I felt representing this team, who have always produced legendary cricketers. Always proud to have played with & against some exceptional talents. It was an incredible journey!,”.

West Indies’ player Vivid Richard is known as the best player in cricket history . He played 121 Tests and 187 ODIs respectively for the cricket who is currently mentor for Quetta Gladiators—former PSL champion.

